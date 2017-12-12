LiAngelo & LaMelo Get Blessing from Lithuanian NBA Star, 'It's a Perfect Fit'

LiAngelo & LaMelo Blessing from Lithuanian NBA Star ... 'It's a Perfect Fit'

If anyone can tell us what it's gonna be like for LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball to play in Lithuania, it's NBA big man Jonas Valanciunas ... who's actually PLAYED in the league where the Balls are headed.

Valanciunas -- the 5th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft -- is a Lithuanian legend ... he won the LKL Lithuanian league championship in 2010 and is a 3-time Lithuanian Basketball Player of the Year.

So, when we saw Jonas in Bev Hills on Monday (his Raptors are in town to play the Clippers) -- we had to ask if he thinks the Balls will thrive in his home country.

"Great fit in Lithuania," Jonas says ... "perfect country for those guys."

Jonas says people shouldn't be concerned for the Balls -- his country is safe and the food is great.

Try the cepelinai ... it's delicious!