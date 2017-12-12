Jose Canseco I've Been Molested By Women ... Never Complained

Jose Canseco says the women accusing politicians of sexual misconduct are only complaining because the alleged offenders are "ugly men" ... and now the Oakland A's are distancing themselves from the ex-MLB star.

Canseco began ranting on Twitter on Tuesday ... saying, "What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I've been molested by several women and never complained."

He continued, "Well I mean I've been beaten by women taken advantage of by women and molested by women I never complain but it was kind of a turn-on."

"I see the difference I guess cuz I was a good-looking guy and these politicians look like a bag of boogers."

But, it was the next line that REALLY pissed some people off ...

"These women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men."

The comments got back to Jose's former team -- the Oakland A's -- and the organization wasted no time condemning the comments and making it clear they have no relationship with the ex-slugger.

"We were disappointed to learn of Mr. Canseco's statements," the team said.

"Mr. Canseco is not an employee of the Athletics and his statements do not reflect the values of our organization or those of our most trusted partners."