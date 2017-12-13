Seahawks' Malik McDowell Arrest Video Cusses Out Cops Like a Maniac

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell repeatedly called a female cop a "bitch" and a male cop a "n**ga" during his arrest in ATL on Sunday ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

We broke the story ... the 21-year-old rookie got into a verbal altercation outside of the SL Lounge early Sunday morning and cops were called to the scene.

When they arrived, McDowell went ballistic on the officers -- cussing them out and yelling at them ... even accusing them of planting evidence on him.

At one point he screams about how rich he is -- and that's why he feels justified calling the woman officer a "bitch."

The officer tells Malik to stop talking, to which he replies, "I can call you a bitch if I want to."

Malik tells the cops they'll never make as much money as he's made in the last 3 months and tells the woman, "You'll be a broke bitch for the rest of your life."

FYI, McDowell reportedly signed a 4-year contract worth $6.95 million after he selected in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft.