Warren Sapp I Never Peed In Front of that Lady But ...

Warren Sapp: I Never Peed In Front of that Lady, But ...

Breaking News

Warren Sapp is firing back against allegations of sexual misconduct -- claiming he NEVER urinated in front of an NFL Network wardrobe lady ... but there WAS a conflict over the bathroom.

Sapp appeared on "The Andy Slater Show" on 940 AM in Miami and told his version of what went down during a bathroom incident with Jami Cantor while he was working at the network.

Long story short ... Sapp says he DID open the bathroom door and saw Cantor working in there -- but instructed her to get out ... and didn't begin to pee until she was gone.

"I walked in [and] asked her to leave," Sapp said ... "She left. She yelled what she yelled through the door, talkin' about that's her office."

Sapp explained, "This sh*tter can't be your office."

Cantor tells a different story in her lawsuit against the NFL Network ... claiming Sapp barged in, whipped it out and began to pee while telling the woman, "Sorry mama, but your office shouldn't be our sh*tter."

"I walked in that bathroom but there's no way I peed in front of her. I put that on my 6 kids. My 3 little girls and my 3 big boys -- no way, no how."

Sapp also addressed Cantor's allegations that he gave her sex toys as Christmas presents -- saying he DID give them to some makeup artists after they requested them ... but never gave one to Cantor.

When asked if he had spoken to any of the other players named in the suit, Sapp says he talked with Marshall Faulk ... but claimed his CTE kept him from remembering much of the conversation.