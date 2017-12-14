Hospitalized Kid Asks LeBron to Dunk on Lonzo Ball for Christmas

Breaking News
"Can you dunk on Lonzo for me?"
That's the cutest and savagest Christmas wish we've ever heard ... courtesy of a brave kid that LeBron James visited at the Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday.
When Santa Bron stopped in to see Andrew, a young Cavs fan, and show him some love ... the kid only had one request -- that King James DUNK ALL OVER Lonzo Ball when the Lakers play Cleveland tonight.
LeBron loved it ... and told Andrew he'd be happy to oblige -- unless Zo's too scared to meet him at the rim!