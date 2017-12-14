Russell Simmons Takes Polygraph After Assault Allegations

Russell Simmons hooked himself up to a lie detector, and says the results prove he did NOT sexually assault model Keri Claussen Khalighi.
TMZ obtained this image of Simmons taking the polygraph Wednesday in the L.A. area. Russell's camp says it was administered by a national leader in the field of polygraphing. We're told he was asked a series of questions about the allegations made by Khalighi.
You'll recall, she claims Simmons forced her into performing oral sex on him -- back in 1991 when she was 17 -- while director Brett Ratner sat and watched.
According to Simmons' attorneys, Michael Sterling and E. Carlos Tanner, Simmons passed with flying colors, and plans to repeat the test for allegations made by 4 other women. They say Russell will release all the results once he's completed the tests.
This marks a shift in Simmons' response. He initially apologized for being "insensitive" in some of his relationships -- but Thursday he launched a #NOTME campaign on Instagram. He insists he's not trying to diminish the #METOO movement ... but simply prove his innocence.
Russell and his legal team are inviting any of his accusers, including Khalighi, to also take a polygraph.
Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges. Today, I will focus on “The Original Sin” (Keri Claussen), the claim that created this insane pile on of my #MeToo. Stay tuned! We’ll share information today... And tomorrow the case of Jenny Lumet. My intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable. #NotMe Again, this is not a movement against or even in conjunction with #Metoo . It’s just a statement about my innocence.