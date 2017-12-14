Warren Sapp Big Hole In Vibrator Story

Warren Sapp: Big Hole In Vibrator Story

Warren Sapp's got another problem in his sexual misconduct case ... because his version about why he handed out vibrators to women at the NFL Network ain't exactly adding up.

Sapp went on the radio and claimed he has a friend who makes novelty vibrators that look like lipstick -- and when he shared pictures of the devices with the makeup team, they asked him to bring some in ... and he obliged.

Sapp went to social media Wednesday and posted a photo of the vibrator in question -- called the Womanizer 2Go ... made by a company called Womanizer.

Problem is ... we're told Womanizer has no relationship with Sapp and never has. One source says the company is confused as to why Sapp would make those claims.