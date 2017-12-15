Ray Allen Accuser Drops Stalking Case Against NBA Star

Ray Allen Accuser Drops Stalking Case

The man who accused Ray Allen of making violent threats against him after their alleged relationship went sour is backing off -- he's dropped his case against the NBA star, TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported, Bryant Coleman got a temporary restraining order against Allen in Florida after telling the court Ray sent men after him and made violent threats over the phone.

Coleman had previously told TMZ Sports he believed his life was in danger.

Ray had always maintained the allegations were B.S. -- and that Coleman is the real bad guy ... who catfished him in a scheme to get private information from the NBA star.

Now, we've obtained court documents which show Coleman has voluntarily dropped his restraining order -- though he doesn't explain why the change of heart.

Ray's attorney, David Markus, tells us, "We are pleased Coleman voluntarily dismissed the injunction and false claims he made against Ray Allen."

"Ray has never met Coleman. Ray Allen has never spoken with Coleman. Ray has never threatened him or anyone. He wants nothing to do with him and is looking forward to putting this matter behind him."