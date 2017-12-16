Former 'Baywatch' Star I'm Going Green ... $elling Bentley and it'$ a $teal!!!

Ex-'Baywatch' Star Angelica Bridges Ditching Bentley to Go Green

EXCLUSIVE

Former "Baywatch" star Angelica Bridges turned a new leaf with her whip -- she's gone eco-friendly.

Daniel Bottiglieri of Elite Auto Group in Palm Springs tells TMZ ... his dealership's handling the sale of Angelica's 2005 Bentley Continental GT. It's got 56k miles, and selling for $43,500 ... a relative bargain.

The Bentley's loaded -- 2-tone Magnolia leather, 22-inch Giovanna Haleb wheels and a V12 engine.

As for what Angelica's driving now -- we're told she bought a 2017 BMW i8, a plug-in hybrid that gets 76 mpg.

So, Angelica's loss could be your gain ... if ya dig gas guzzlers.