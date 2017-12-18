'Bridalplasty' Contestant Widower Sues Estate You Buried Me with Debt!!!

Ex-'Bridalplasty' Contestant's Widower Suing Late Wife's Estate

The husband of a former contestant on the reality show "Bridalplasty" who was murdered by her lover is suing her estate to get money he says he paid to pay her debts.

Derek Michael Harryman claims he's out $235,622.63 after making repairs to the home he shared with Lisa Marie Naegle as well as paying her tax debts ... this according to new docs obtained by TMZ.

In docs, Derek says he filed a creditor's claim but more than 30 days has passed and he's heard zilch from the estate or its administrator, Danielle Neagle-Kaimoana, whom he's also suing to get the dough.

We broke the story ... Jackie Jerome Rogers confessed to killing Lisa and burying her body in his backyard. The case cracked wide open after Lisa's family proved inconsistencies in Jackie's story.