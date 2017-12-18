Master P I Was Up For NBA Coaching Job ... And I Shoulda Got It

Master P Says He Was Almost Hired To Coach With NBA Team

Master P says his dream of being an NBA coach nearly came true with the New Orleans Pelicans ... telling TMZ Sports he was actually up for a job on the NBA team's coaching staff this year.

P sat down with us to talk about his coaching debut later this month in the Global Mixed Gender Basketball league he owns ... but also told us he almost got a shot at the big time.

"I feel like I could help the New Orleans team this year. You know I was up for that job last year as an assistant coach?!"

P didn't tell us exactly what kept him from getting the gig, but he did say it was ultimately the Pelicans loss, because he truly believes he could've made them a winner.

"I would've turned that team around." Later adding, "That should be a championship team right now."