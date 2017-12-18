TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Matt Barnes I'll Make a Billion in Retirement!! Here's How ...

12/18/2017 10:27 AM PST

Matt Barnes: I'm Gonna Make a Billion Dollars in Retirement ... Here's How

EXCLUSIVE

Newly-retired Matt Barnes says the 'B' in his last name could stand for BILLIONAIRE in just a few years ... revealing his master money plan to join the 3 Commas club by the time he's 50. 

Barnes was getting ready to attend an event for his new company, Active Dreamers -- which makes NBA pillows and blankets -- when he told us why he's dead serious about getting to that next level of wealth. 

There's more ... Barnes says his portfolio is ready to explode -- he's even got a production company kicking out big projects, including a documentary called "Tale of Four Cities" due out in 2018.

We also asked if Barnes would ever return to the court with the BIG 3 ... and Ice Cube ain't gonna like his answer.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web