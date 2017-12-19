Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He'll Cut His Leg Off to Make Weight at UFC 219

UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov I'll 'Cut My Leg' Off to Make Weight ... at UFC 219

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he's going "The Walking Dead" route to make weight at UFC 219 -- telling TMZ Sports he'll hack off his own leg to hit 155 pounds in 10 days.

Don't worry -- he's kidding ... we think.

"I’m gonna cut my leg ... right or left, I don’t know," Khabib told us out in Century City.

On the real, Nurmagomedov says he's sick of everyone hating on his diet ... after a weight-cutting issue forced him outta his fight with Tony Ferguson ﻿back in March.

Speaking of Tony ... Khabib says he could whoop both Ferguson and Conor McGregor IN THE SAME NIGHT ... and he seemed dead serious about that, too.

This dude is scary. Also hilarious.