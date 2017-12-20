Kobe Bryant Has 'The Right Moves' For Politics, Says U.S. Congressman

EXCLUSIVE
Kobe Bryant just got the first endorsement for the political career we're not sure he even wants yet ... U.S. Congressman Peter King says Kobe's got everything it takes to be an all-star politician.
Magic Johnson seemed to hint that Kobe's post-NBA calling was politics during a speech at the Mamba's jersey retirement ceremony, when he said Bryant had the ability to bring all people together.
We saw King -- who represents New York's 2nd district -- in D.C. and asked for an expert's opinion on the honorable Kobe Bryant from California, and here's the thing ... King seemed down with it.
BTW -- King uses all kinds of weird hoops analogies to give Kobe props, but the main takeaway is, he's on board.