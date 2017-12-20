Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ride-or-Die Couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Take a Drive to Grandma's Palace

Prince Harry flies a helicopter, so it should be no surprise he was behind the wheel driving Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace, but still ... where's the butler?

Megs rode shotgun Wednesday as they headed off to Queen Elizabeth's pre-Christmas luncheon. Not to be outdone, big bro Prince William -- who also flies a mean bird -- insisted on playing chauffeur for Kate Middleton.

We get it, the Princes are totally down-to-earth kinda guys ... but can't QE2 hook 'em up with an Uber? Especially for what looks like a formal family affair.

Just sayin' ...