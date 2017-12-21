TMZ

Chanel Iman: Eli Manning's Invited to the Wedding ... Love That Guy!!

12/21/2017 3:18 PM PST

EXCLUSIVE

Eli Manning is still LOVED by his NY Giants WRs ... just ask supermodel Chanel Iman, who says the QB is definitely invited to her upcoming wedding to Sterling Shepard

Sterling proposed to Chanel earlier this month after roughly 11 months of dating -- and now the wedding planning begins! 

We had to ask about the guest list ... and that's when Iman raved about Eli Manning -- saying she's a huge fan of the quarterback both on and off the field. 

In fact, Chanel says the guy doesn't even need to get them a wedding gift ... but c'mon, she doesn't really mean that, right?! 

