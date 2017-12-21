'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Officially Single

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Officially Divorced From Blake Jenner

Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are officially divorced ... TMZ has learned.

The actors ended their 4-year marriage in the most private of ways. They reached a property settlement agreement that they did not file with the court, but told the judge the issues are resolved and they are both square with who gets what.

The "Supergirl" actress filed for divorce almost a year ago to the day, citing irreconcilable differences. They don't have kids so there's no issue of child custody or support.

Melissa, who's repped by attorney Melanie Mandles, now has her maiden name restored so she's now Melissa Benoist.

Time to move on.