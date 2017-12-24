Kenny Smith to LaVar Ball One HUGE Problem with Your League

EXCLUSIVE

Kenny Smith isn't trying to be a hater ... but he says there's one really huge flaw with LaVar Ball's plan to launch a pre-NBA hoops league for guys who don't want to play in college.

LaVar's plan is to sign 80 players for his Junior Basketball League -- a paid league for players who graduated high school and are looking for an alternative to the NCAA. The league will pay players between $3,000 and $10,000 a month.

But Kenny says he doesn't think LaVar will be able to find 80 kids good enough to sustain the league -- pointing out the NBA already has the "G-League" for players facing that exact dilemma.

"I understand the logic, but that's what the G-League is for."