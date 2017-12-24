Yung Berg Busted for Weed ... Jailed for 9-Year-Old Warrant

Yung Berg Busted for Weed, Jailed for 9-Year-Old Warrant

EXCLUSIVE

Yung Berg ﻿has had so many legal problems lately, he could get an honorary law degree ... the latest of which is an arrest for treating the legal system as a joke.

Here's what we know. Berg was in Miami in October for the BET awards, when cops were called to the hotel where he was staying after a woman claimed he unwantedly wrapped his arms around her. There was some sort of altercation in the hallway where one of Berg's friends allegedly put hands on her.

We're told when cops arrived at the 'Love & Hip Hop' star's hotel room, they found 2 blunts on him which probably would not have resulted in an arrest. But here's the problem ... cops ran his record and found he blew off a court date for another pot bust 9 years ago, so they hauled him off to jail.

Berg was released.

He was also arrested a few years ago in NYC for allegedly grabbing his girlfriend by the neck, throwing her to the floor, dragging her by her hair and hitting her in the face.