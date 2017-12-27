Ex-Chicago Bulls Player Kicked Off Plane Falsely Accused of Stealing Blanket

Ex-Bulls Player Marquis Teague Kicked Off Plane, Falsely Accused of Stealing Blanket

Breaking News

American Airlines has issued an apology to two professional basketball players -- including ex-Chicago Bulls player Marquis Teague -- after they were kicked off a plane by a flight attendant who accused them of stealing blankets.

Teague -- the Bulls 1st round pick in the 2012 NBA Draft -- boarded a flight in Dallas on Sunday with his Memphis Hustle teammate Trahson Burrell. Both players are black.

As they headed back to their coach seats, two 1st class passengers handed the players their blankets. Problem is ... a flight attendant accused the men of stealing the blankets and kicked them off the plane.

American Airlines says the flight attendant involved is also black.

An airline rep says AA has apologized to the players -- and notes they boarded a later flight, where they both sat in first class.