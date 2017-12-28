Blac Chyna Kardashians Have No Right To Trash Domestic Violence Victims

Blac Chyna Claims Kardashians Have No Right to Trash a Domestic Violence Victim

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna is irate over the Kardashians' claim she's responsible for the cancellation of her reality show with Rob, and she thinks they're sending a terrible message to women that getting a domestic violence restraining order is a bad thing ... sources connected to Chyna tell TMZ.

TMZ broke the story ... Kim, Rob and Kris just responded to Chyna's lawsuit in which she accuses the Klan of sabotaging the reality show "Rob & Chyna" out of revenge. The Kardashians say the reason the show was cancelled was because Chyna got a restraining order and it was impossible to shoot a show when Rob was legally prohibited from interacting with his baby mama.

Our Chyna sources say the latest round of legal docs has her fuming. Chyna says she was in fear for the safety of her and her daughter, and women should not lose jobs just because they try to protect their family from violence. She says Rob physically abused her. He denies it.

There is a wrinkle. Chyna dropped the restraining order outright after Rob agreed to pay her $20k a month in child support. As one Kardashian source put it -- if she really felt threatened she would never have dropped the restraining order.