Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Hit in Home Burglary

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Latest Celebs Hit in Home Burglary

EXCLUSIVE

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are the latest victims of celebrity break-ins ... TMZ has learned.

We're told the house was empty Wednesday night -- the family went to Aspen the day before. The burglar or burglars made their way in by breaking a window and stole some expensive items. Our law enforcement sources say the thieves made off with more than a million dollars in jewelry, including $150,000 worth of watches owned by Mauricio. Kyle's jewelry was in a lock box. We don't know if they got into that. The housekeeper discovered the break-in.

Kyle and her real estate mogul hubby bought the Encino home in October for $8.2 million and were in the middle of renovations.

We're told there is a security system but it was not on when burglars entered. Cops do know the burglary occurred at around 1:15 AM because a closet sensor inside the home was triggered by the burglars.

The home -- once owned by Motown legend Smokey Robinson -- has a number of surveillance cameras, so cops are hopeful it will help them nab the culprits.

One family source tells TMZ they suspect it could be an inside job because a number of people had access during the construction. We're also told the burglars did not ransack the house and knew exactly where they would find the jewelry.