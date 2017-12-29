TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov Hell Yeah, I Rooted for Drago ... in 'Rocky IV'

12/29/2017 12:45 AM PST

UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He Was Team Ivan Drago for 'Rocky IV'

EXCLUSIVE

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov just made himself Public Enemy #1 to all the Rocky Balboa fans across the country ... telling TMZ Sports that he's Team Ivan Drago!

Disclaimer: Khabib is 100% Russian ... which almost makes it OK that he rooted against the Italian Stallion in "Rocky IV." Almost.

"He’s from Russia. He's from USSR. Of course I support him," Nurmagomedov -- who's fighting this weekend at UFC 219 -- told us while out in Century City, L.A.

FYI, Drago (and his spawn) are playing a BIG role in "Creed 2" ... but no word if they're gonna avenge the brutal 'L' that Rocky handed Ivan back in the day.

Bonus: Khabib wasn't too happy with Russia's ban from the 2018 Winter Games ... and dropped some pretty serious shade on the International Olympics Committee. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web