UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He Was Team Ivan Drago for 'Rocky IV'

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov just made himself Public Enemy #1 to all the Rocky Balboa fans across the country ... telling TMZ Sports that he's Team Ivan Drago!

Disclaimer: Khabib is 100% Russian ... which almost makes it OK that he rooted against the Italian Stallion in "Rocky IV." Almost.

"He’s from Russia. He's from USSR. Of course I support him," Nurmagomedov -- who's fighting this weekend at UFC 219 -- told us while out in Century City, L.A.

FYI, Drago (and his spawn) are playing a BIG role in "Creed 2" ... but no word if they're gonna avenge the brutal 'L' that Rocky handed Ivan back in the day.

Bonus: Khabib wasn't too happy with Russia's ban from the 2018 Winter Games ... and dropped some pretty serious shade on the International Olympics Committee.