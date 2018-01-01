Joe Giudice's New Prison is Like a 4-Star Resort Behind Bars

Joe Giudice His New Prison's Like a 4-Star Resort ... Brunch & Yoga Included

Joe Giudice has a pretty cush prison stay ahead of him while he's locked up in Pennsylvania -- the place is like a damn resort ... even though it's got its own "deal breakers."

Like we told you, Joe was transferred from a federal prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey last month to a low security correctional facility in Allenwood, PA. Now, TMZ has learned exactly what's in store for him there -- and we gotta say ... it sounds nice for the pen.

First off, Joe gets access to a wide variety of food and products. He can buy stuff like butter pecan ice cream, a mackerel fillet, Thai tuna steak, and cappuccinos.

He can also buy Neutrogena shampoo, an MP3 player, and Skullcandy earbuds -- like we said, luxury living. If that doesn't convince ya, consider he also gets brunch every weekend, and can participate in yoga, fitness classes, bocce ball and even flag football.

There are some ground rules, though. He's only allowed 5 guests at a time per visit -- and none of them can wear makeup or anything sexy. Sorry, Teresa ... save it for Mexico.