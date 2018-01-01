Travis Scott Performs on NYE ... For Kylie's Pals, Without Kylie

Travis Scott Performs on New Year's Eve for Kylie's Friends, Without Kylie

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner missed out on watching Travis Scott perform for New Year's Eve -- but she probably got a full report, 'cause she had a couple proxies there in her place.

Travis took the stage Sunday night at LIV nightclub in Miami, where some his baby mama's crew were in attendance. Kylie's friends, Justine Skye and Anastasia Karanikolaou, were seen dancing in the crowd, as was Kendall's gal pal, Hailey Baldwin.

Eyewitnesses tell us all three girls, and the groups they were with, ended up in the DJ booth together at one point in the night -- where Travis raged a bit himself though his set.

Preggo Kylie wasn't seen at LIV, which makes sense -- she's pretty far along as far as we know. And despite rumors she and Travis split, we're told they're still together.

Besides, Kylie clearly had eyes on her dude all night ... what are friends for?