'Bleed for This' Boxer Calls BS on Brutal, Bloody Assault, 'I'm the Victim!!!'

Former boxing champ Vinny Paz -- the inspiration for the Miles Teller movie "Bleed for This" -- says he's the real victim in a VERY violent incident in Rhode Island.
Here's what we know ... cops responded to a home in Providence early Tuesday morning -- where witnesses claimed the 55-year-old pummeled another man during a dispute over money.
Witnesses told police Paz had accused the other man of stealing $16,000 from him -- and that's what started the attack.
Paz, however, is calling BS on the allegations -- tweeting, "I'm the victim." He didn't go into any further detail.
The other man was hurt pretty bad though ... cops say he was hospitalized with broken teeth, a black eye and bite wounds.
Cops told the AP they're still looking to speak with Vinny directly to get his side of the story.
Paz was 50-10 as a pro boxer -- but he's most famously known for bouncing back after a bad car accident in the early '90s left him with a broken neck.