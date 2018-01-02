'Bleed for This' Boxer Calls BS on Brutal Assault ... 'I'm the Victim!!!'

'Bleed for This' Boxer Calls BS on Brutal, Bloody Assault, 'I'm the Victim!!!'

Breaking News

Former boxing champ Vinny Paz -- the inspiration for the Miles Teller movie "Bleed for This" -- says he's the real victim in a VERY violent incident in Rhode Island.

Here's what we know ... cops responded to a home in Providence early Tuesday morning -- where witnesses claimed the 55-year-old pummeled another man during a dispute over money.

Witnesses told police Paz had accused the other man of stealing $16,000 from him -- and that's what started the attack.

Paz, however, is calling BS on the allegations -- tweeting, "I'm the victim." He didn't go into any further detail.

The other man was hurt pretty bad though ... cops say he was hospitalized with broken teeth, a black eye and bite wounds.

Cops told the AP they're still looking to speak with Vinny directly to get his side of the story.

Paz was 50-10 as a pro boxer -- but he's most famously known for bouncing back after a bad car accident in the early '90s left him with a broken neck.