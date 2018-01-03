Hoda Kotb Brushes Off Matt Lauer Pay Disparity

Hoda Kotb Matt's Cool with Me Taking Over And About My Paycheck ...

EXCLUSIVE

Hoda Kotb isn't sweating reports she's making $18 million less than Matt Lauer after taking over his "Today" co-anchor seat ... and insists there's no bad blood with her ex-coworker.

We got Hoda Wednesday morning outside 30 Rock, and she said Matt sent her a congratulatory text after finding out she got the gig. Then we asked about her alleged new salary of about $7 million -- the same as Savannah Guthrie -- but way less than Lauer.

Hoda addressed it ... with all the class you'd expect.