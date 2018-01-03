Kim Kardashian Our Home Is Now Jewelry Free!!! New Mansion, New Policy

Kim Kardashian Won't Keep Any Jewelry in New Home

Kim and Kanye's new mansion -- the one they spent years renovating and finally moved into a few weeks ago -- has its first house rule ... NO JEWELRY ALLOWED!!!

Our Kardashian sources tell us Kim decided to put the policy in place at the Hidden Hills home because she doesn't want it to be a target for thieves. In essence, she's throwing up her version of the bat signal ... NOTHING TO STEAL HERE!

We're told Kim's huge collection of bling worth millions is being stored elsewhere -- under constant supervision -- with very elaborate security measures to get to it. And despite the lack of jewelry at their new place ... we're told armed security's still on guard 24/7.

The move makes it clear ... the trauma of the Paris robbery is still on Kim and Kanye's minds. Especially with a new baby due this month.

As we've reported ... there have also been a string of celebrity burglaries over the past year, with 'Real Housewives' Kyle Richards being the most recent victim.

Lesson learned for Kim.