Rapper Kevin Gates is Finally Getting Out of Prison

EXCLUSIVE

Rapper Kevin Gates is just days away from tasting freedom ... but then again, he's been down this road before.

Little background -- the rapper served 5 months in a Florida prison after he was sentenced for that infamous 2015 kick to a woman's chest. The day he was getting out of prison, an outstanding weapons-related warrant popped up, and he landed back in prison with a 30-month sentence.

Fast forward to present-day -- Lindsey Hess at the Illinois Department of Correction tells TMZ ... Kevin's scheduled to be released on Wednesday, after serving 9 months. Hess says Gates is getting out on parole, and his release conditions include mandatory supervision and no possession of firearms.

As for any outstanding warrants this time around? Stay tuned.