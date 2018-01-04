Ricky Williams Come Smoke a Super Bowl With Me!! ... Hosting SBLII Pot Party

Ricky Williams Hosting Super Bowl Weed Blowout Smoke-athon!

Wanna get a seat higher than the nosebleeds for the Super Bowl?? Now's your chance ... 'cause Ricky Williams is hosting his very own weed party for the big game!!

The ex-NFL superstar-turned-ganja advocate is hosting the highly anticipated event in February ... and instead of making it a BYOB party, Ricky's inviting guests to BYOW -- Bring Your Own Weed!!

The exact location of the party is still TBA ... but it'll be going down somewhere in the Hollywood Hills.

It's sure to be a great time ... after all, Ricky's the high guy!!