Katie Nolan Warned, Not Suspended by ESPN for Trump Attack

ESPN will NOT suspend Katie Nolan after she called Donald Trump a "f**king stupid person" on VICELAND's "Desus & Mero" talkshow on Wednesday ... a rep for the network tells TMZ Sports.

"We have looked into the totality of Nolan’s comments, they were inappropriate and we have addressed it with her," the rep said.

The diss came during a discussion about hand gestures associated with white supremacists ... with Katie saying Trump uses the thumbs-up emoji simply because he's "stupid."

She also appeared to use another offensive word to describe Trump, but that word was bleeped out of the broadcast.

The incident comes after SC6 host Jemele Hill was suspended 2 weeks for violating the network's social media policy.