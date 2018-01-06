Terry Glenn Was High and Drunk During Fatal Crash, Autopsy Shows

Terry Glenn High & Drunk During Fatal Crash ... Autopsy Shows

Ex-NFL star Terry Glenn ﻿had marijuana in his system during his fatal car crash -- and his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit ... this according to the autopsy report obtained by TMZ Sports.

Glenn's fiancee told police they were returning home from a Dallas Cowboys game on Nov. 20 when Glenn smashed his truck into a concrete divider, ejecting the WR from the vehicle. He suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

At the time, Glenn's fiancee told police she wasn't sure if Glenn had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel ... but now, toxicology tests reveal he was impaired with a .165 BAC.

Tests also reveal Glenn had significant traces of marijuana in his system -- which could explain why cops found a marijuana grinder and bottle in the crash wreckage.

According to the report, Glenn's cause of death is listed as an "accident" due to blunt force trauma.

He was 43.