Kristin Cavallari Wants Jay Cutler to Retire

It's time for: "Read Between the Lines" ... starring Kristin Cavallari, who says she REALLLLLY likes having Jay Cutler at home instead of with an NFL team.

You know the background ... Jay came out of retirement in 2017 to sign a 1-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. He played well and now everyone wants to know if he'll come back and play another year.

Enter K-Cav ... who says she'll support Jay if he wants to play again in 2018 -- but she made it very clear she LOVES having him at home.

"It's nice to have him home, I'll tell you that ... with the 3 little kids, it's nice to have him there."

Happy wife, happy life ... right Jay?