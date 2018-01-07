Kurt Warner Future NFL Coach? He Ain't Ruling It Out

Kurt Warner Future NFL Coach? ... Ain't Ruling It Out

EXCLUSIVE

With Jon Gruden signing a $100 MILLION contract ... we had to ask Kurt Warner -- would you ever leave the broadcast booth for an NFL coaching gig?

Guess what ... he didn't say no.

Besides having a Hall of Fame career on the field, Warner's had a 2nd life as an analyst on NFL Network and in the broadcast booth for Westwood One Radio.

There's only one thing holding him back from taking a job on the sidelines ... and it's a pretty solid reason.

Kurt also has some playoff advice for Jared Goff -- and he might wanna listen ... Kurt's the only QB to ever win a Super Bowl for the Rams.