TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Rod Carew I Have a Ferrari in My Body Thanks to My New Heart!!

1/9/2018 2:47 PM PST

Rod Carew: I Have a Ferrari in My Body, Thanks to My New Heart!!

EXCLUSIVE

Rod Carew says he feels like a "superman" with his new heart and kidney ... telling TMZ Sports he's only getting stronger since suffering a major health scare 2 years ago.

ICYMI -- Carew experienced a massive heart attack back in 2015. Just months later, he received a heart transplant from Baltimore Ravens tight end Konrad Reuland ... who died from a brain aneurysm when he was 29.

Carew -- who was a part of the '18 Rose Bowl Parade -- says he's forever grateful he received Reuland's organs and has kept in touch with his family ever since.

The 72-year-old -- who once made 18 straight All-Star games -- jokes that he's feeling better than ever ... and would LOVE to make a comeback after being away from the majors for 32 years!!

BONUS: We asked Carew who he thinks is the next Rod Carew ... and you gotta check out his answer.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web