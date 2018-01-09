Rod Carew: I Have a Ferrari in My Body, Thanks to My New Heart!!

Rod Carew says he feels like a "superman" with his new heart and kidney ... telling TMZ Sports he's only getting stronger since suffering a major health scare 2 years ago.
ICYMI -- Carew experienced a massive heart attack back in 2015. Just months later, he received a heart transplant from Baltimore Ravens tight end Konrad Reuland ... who died from a brain aneurysm when he was 29.
Carew -- who was a part of the '18 Rose Bowl Parade -- says he's forever grateful he received Reuland's organs and has kept in touch with his family ever since.
The 72-year-old -- who once made 18 straight All-Star games -- jokes that he's feeling better than ever ... and would LOVE to make a comeback after being away from the majors for 32 years!!
BONUS: We asked Carew who he thinks is the next Rod Carew ... and you gotta check out his answer.