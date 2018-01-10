TMZ

Tom Brady Cameras Roll Inside Mansion ... For New Docu-Series

1/10/2018 7:11 AM PST

Tom Brady Lets Cameras Roll Inside Mansion for New Docu-Series

Ever wonder what Tom Brady's Massachusetts mansion looks like on the inside?? Of course, you do.

The usually super-private superstar opened the doors to his $4.5 million pad for his new documentary, "Tom vs. Time﻿," dropping soon on Facebook Watch ... revealing TB12's life OFF the gridiron.

The teaser is filled with Brady-isms like referring to himself as a warrior and cute moments with his kids ... but what's really eye-opening is getting a glimpse of the Brady fam's incredible home.

Hopefully, there's a lot more of Brady's house -- and Gisele.

