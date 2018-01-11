James Franco Super Uncomfortable on 'Late Night' ... Talking about Ally Sheedy

James Franco Uncomfortable on Seth Meyers' Show Talking About Ally Sheedy

James Franco had some super uncomfortable moments Wednesday night on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" when the host asked the actor about Ally Sheedy.

You'll recall, after Franco won Best Actor during the Golden Globes, Sheedy tweeted, "Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much." She later deleted the post.

Franco said he didn't know what she was talking about and added he had a good relationship with Sheedy, to which Meyers shot back ... wasn't he curious enough to call her and find out what she was talking about? Franco squirmed but said he was satisfied with letting it be.

Franco says the sexual misconduct allegations are not true, but he's willing to take a bullet and stay silent rather than tarnish the #MeToo movement.

The L.A. Times just published a story claiming 5 actresses have accused Franco of misconduct, one of whom says during the filming of a nude orgy scene, Franco "removed protective plastic guards covering the actresses' vaginas while simulating oral sex on them."

The casting director who worked on that movie disputes the claims and says there were no complaints on set and she "personally checked on all the actresses constantly to make sure they were ok and comfortable."