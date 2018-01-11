'L&HH: Miami' Star Young Hollywood Gets Death Threats After Amara La Negra Confrontation

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Gets Death Threats ... After Heated Clash with Amara La Negra

"Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star Young Hollywood ﻿says his life is in danger ... all because he's been labeled a racist following a heated confrontation with co-star Amara La Negra.

A little backstory ... YH told Amara in the series premiere last week she needed to be "more Beyonce and less Macy Gray." He also called her psychotic after Amara took offense to YH suggesting she switch up her look ... most notably her Afro.

Amara ultimately stormed off after he referred to her as "Nutella Queen" ... and Young Hollywood's been torched online and threatened ever since.

YH -- who btw has worked with 2 Chainz and reggaeton superstars Nicky Jam and Cosculluela -- says he's wrongfully being crucified and the industry's sad standards are really to blame.