Killer Mike Oprah's Cool & All ... But Here's Who SHOULD Run for Prez in 2020

Killer Mike Likes Oprah Winfrey, But Picks Ohio Politician for President

EXCLUSIVE

Killer Mike loves him some Oprah Winfrey as much as anyone ... but that's NOT who he wants running for President in 2020.

We got Mike out at LAX Thursday and asked him about the wave of support -- and some backlash, too -- for Oprah to run against Donald Trump in the next election cycle. But as you can see from this video, KM wasn't having it.

Killer Mike knows EXACTLY who he wants to run for President -- a former Ohio State Senator who was a surrogate for Bernie Sanders. Google her -- Nina Turner.