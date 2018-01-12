UFC's Max Holloway Khabib Don't Scare Me One Bit ... Let's Fight!!

UFC's Max Holloway Says He'd Love to Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

EXCLUSIVE

Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestles bears, mauls human beings and is by all rights the scariest fighter on the planet.

But the 145-pound UFC champ, Max Holloway, ain't even a little intimidated -- telling TMZ Sports he'd be happy to move up a weight class to throw down with the Russian monster.

"That’s the kind of guy you want to fight to cement your legacy," Max said. "If you wanna be the best you gotta beat the best."

Even Tyron Woodley -- the UFC 170-pound champ -- doesn't want anything to do with Khabib ... so props to Max for being a badass.