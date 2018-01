Quavo Eagles Are Toast ... Without Carson Wentz

Can the Eagles survive without Carson Wentz??

Quavo doesn't think so -- 'cause when we asked him about their playoff matchup with the Falcons, he told us having Nick Foles sub in for the MVP candidate will crush their chances.

"They lost they main guy," Quavo told TMZ Sports. "Foles ... we ready to take him out."

For his own sake, we hope he's right. Quavo's a huge Georgia sports guy -- and we're not sure if he can handle 2 soul-crushing L's in 1 week.