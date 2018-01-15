Paige VanZant Breaks Arm During Fight ... Scraps 2 More Rounds!

Paige VanZant Breaks Arm During Fight, Scraps 2 More Rounds!

Breaking News

She may have lost the fight ... but Paige VanZant once again proved she's tough as hell -- fighting 2 more rounds after BREAKING HER ARM!

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant cracked her right arm while throwing a spinning back fist at Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Fight Night on Sunday. She was obviously in pain but refused to stop the fight.

In fact, Paige battled for 2 more rounds -- throwing punches with the broken arm!!!

In the end, PVZ lost the fight (props to Clark) ... but damn -- impressive.

"I’ll be back better and stronger than ever," Paige wrote on Instagram ... "It’s all apart of the fight game. God had other plans for me. Darn spinning back fist."