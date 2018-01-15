Paige VanZant Breaks Arm During Fight ... Scraps 2 More Rounds!

She may have lost the fight ... but Paige VanZant once again proved she's tough as hell -- fighting 2 more rounds after BREAKING HER ARM!
The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant cracked her right arm while throwing a spinning back fist at Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Fight Night on Sunday. She was obviously in pain but refused to stop the fight.
In fact, Paige battled for 2 more rounds -- throwing punches with the broken arm!!!
In the end, PVZ lost the fight (props to Clark) ... but damn -- impressive.
"I’ll be back better and stronger than ever," Paige wrote on Instagram ... "It’s all apart of the fight game. God had other plans for me. Darn spinning back fist."
Spinning back fist from @PaigeVanzantUFC lands, then she gets JRC to the ground! #UFCSTL pic.twitter.com/xh50dh4W4t— UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2018