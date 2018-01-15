Jozy Altidore Claps Back at Trump: This Shithole's Living the Dream

"Three shithole dudes just living the dream."

That's how Team U.S.A. soccer stud Jozy Altidore ﻿captioned his Instagram pic with Usain Bolt and P.K. Subban this weekend in the wake of Donald Trump's comments.

The 3 superstars all have ties to the Caribbean -- Usain's obviously Jamaican, Jozy's parents are Haitian and P.K.'s parents are from the islands, too.

So, when they got together at Rockwell nightclub in Miami -- Jozy used the opportunity to send a message to President Trump.

Then they proceeded to party their faces off.

In response to Jozy's post, Rockwell said it was a "pleasure having three class acts join us.”