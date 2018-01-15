Jozy Altidore Claps Back at Trump: This 'Shithole's' Living the Dream!

Exclusive Details
"Three shithole dudes just living the dream."
That's how Team U.S.A. soccer stud Jozy Altidore captioned his Instagram pic with Usain Bolt and P.K. Subban this weekend in the wake of Donald Trump's comments.
The 3 superstars all have ties to the Caribbean -- Usain's obviously Jamaican, Jozy's parents are Haitian and P.K.'s parents are from the islands, too.
So, when they got together at Rockwell nightclub in Miami -- Jozy used the opportunity to send a message to President Trump.
Then they proceeded to party their faces off.
In response to Jozy's post, Rockwell said it was a "pleasure having three class acts join us.”