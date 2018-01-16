Donald Trump & Stormy Daniels Trump Chased Her in His Undies ... Stormy's Friend Claims

Stormy Daniels' Friend Claims Donald Trump Chased the Porn Star

Porn star Stormy Daniels told a close friend Donald Trump was in chase mode -- in his underwear -- when they partied together in 2006 ... at least that's what the friend claimed Tuesday morning.

Alana Evans, also an adult film star, was on "Megyn Kelly TODAY" when she described a phone call with Stormy back in 2006. She says Stormy said, "picture this, Donald Trump chasing me around the bedroom in his tighty-whities."

Megyn's audience erupted in laughter, and so did Alana who said the conversation is not the kinda thing you EVER forget.

There are reports Trump's camp paid Stormy $130k to keep quiet about the tryst. The White House has dismissed the claims about Stormy as "old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”