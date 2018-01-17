Dennis Rodman Enters Rehab After DUI Arrest

Dennis Rodman has checked into rehab ... again ... in the wake of a drunk driving arrest, his rep confirms.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Rodman was busted in Newport Beach, CA over the weekend -- after cops say he was swerving all over the road and blasting loud music while intoxicated.

Now, Rodman's rep says The Worm has entered Turning Point Rehabilitation Center in Paterson, New Jersey to deal with his alcohol issues.

Rodman has been to rehab before -- once in 2014 ... and he was also featured on 'Celebrity Rehab' with Dr. Drew back in 2010.