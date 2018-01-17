Hard Candy Makeup Applies For #MeToo Trademark

Hard Candy Makeup Polishing Up for #MeToo Movement

The #MeToo movement is about to be way more in fashion ... if Hard Candy Cosmetics gets its way.

The cosmetics giant has applied to trademark #MeToo for fragrances and makeup ... which we're guessing means you'll see the hashtag on lipsticks, nail polishes, mascaras and whatnot.

We know what you're thinking, but CEO Jerome Falic tells us this isn't a straight cash grab. He says the company's intention is to give back to women worldwide. He wasn't more specific than that -- but an industry source tells us the plan is to donate proceeds to the #MeToo cause.

Falic says they're still in planning stages, so it's unclear which products will get the hashtag treatment if the trademark's approved.