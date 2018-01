LiAngelo & LaMelo Gunning to Break 60 ... (LIVE STREAM)

LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball Gunning to Break 60 (LIVE STREAM)

They balled out on Monday, now LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are taking the court again to try to smash the combined 60 points they dropped earlier this week.

Both Ball bros got starting nods Wednesday for their 4th pro Lithuanian game -- their BC Vytautas squad took on Šakių Vytis at 11 AM PT.

16-year-old Melo had dunks, hoops and some impressive long balls on Monday -- we'll see if he can step up and do it again this time around.

Let's gooooooooo.