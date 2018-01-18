Katy Perry Habitually Tardy for the 'Idol' Party

Katy Perry Habitually Late for 'American Idol' Tapings

Katy Perry is having some serious issues making it to the "American Idol" judge's table on time.

Production sources tell us Katy's almost always late to the audition rounds, showing up 10-25 minutes after call time. While it's been frustrating for show producers, we're told the other judges -- Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie -- haven't been all that upset.

There's a bigger issue that looms. We're told the judges are all solid and their chemistry is good. Problem is ... there's no comedic tension a la Paula/Simon or Blake/Adam on "The Voice." Katy is really fun, Lionel has a strong point of view and Luke's pure country. But they're not at each other's throats, either in a serious or funny way, and some honchos are worried that's the kind of heat that makes a show a hit.

As one source said, the editing of the auditions is everything. It could make or break the reboot.