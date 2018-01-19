Kris Jenner Stocked Up on Pricey Strollers Ahead of Kardashians' 3 Births

Kris Jenner Stocks Up for 3 New Grandkids With Major Stroller Binge

Kris Jenner really is the super (rich) grandma we all wish we had ... 'cause she dropped close to $10k to make sure her 3 new grandkids will be strollin' in the dough.

Kris recently picked up 5 new pricey-as-hell baby strollers for Kim, Khloe and Kylie's kids -- all of which are valued at nearly $11,000 total ... even though she only spent around $8k.

Sources tell us Kris recently purchased 3 Silver Cross Balmoral Prams -- 2 black, 1 white -- at the Couture Kids baby store on Robertson Blvd. in WeHo, which cost $2,699 each. That's $8,097, if you're counting.

We're also told she was gifted 2 Silver Cross wave strollers, which normally cost $1,299 each. Sources say they were shipped out to Kris Thursday ... she put in her orders and requests at least 3 weeks ago.

As we reported ... Kris didn't scrimp on baby gear for Kim's newest little girl. Looks like the other babies-to-come are getting the same treatment.