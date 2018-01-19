NY Jets WR Robby Anderson Arrested ... Still Locked Up

NY Jets WR Robby Anderson Arrested, Still Locked Up

NY Jets WR Robby Anderson was arrested in Florida early Friday morning -- and he's still behind bars.

According to jail records, Anderson is facing 9 total charges including resisting arrest, reckless driving, speeding and something called, "harm public servant or family."

The details surrounding the arrest are unclear at this point. We're working on it.

According to his booking sheet, Anderson is listed at 6'3", 160 lbs.

24-year-old Anderson was a STUD with the Jets in 2017 -- hauling in 63 catches for 941 yards and 7 TDs.